Nigeria Football Federation’s referee adviser and CAF referees committee member Linus Mba has stated that the high level of requirement expected from league officials handling Premier league matches has been the reason behind the improvement witnessed in the officiating of league matches this season.

Mba speaking in a chat said a lift in standards expected is already yielding dividends and this they will ensure referees uphold to better improve the handling of league matches in Nigeria.

“We have taken some measures that the referees themselves know that it’s no longer business as usual.

“We have to be professional in our approach that any team can win at any time at any place if they play well but any referee who causes mayhem this time around will be dealt with.”