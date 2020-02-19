<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Falcons forward Ebere Orji is delighted to secure a move to Swedish Damallsvenskan outfit, Linkoping on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old linked up with Olof Unogard’s ladies following her brilliant showing with lower-league club Umea last year, scoring eleven goals in 26 appearances.

Orji will be expected to complete her paperwork before sealing her switch to Linkoping despite already agreeing to personal terms.

Reacting to the move, the former Rivers Angels star admits it’s a dream come true to secure a move to the top-tier side adding that she will give it her best shot.





“Linkopings FC is a big club in Damallsvenskan and it has been a dream to play there, a dream that has now become true and it will be so exciting,” She told the club website.

“I will do my best, collaborate with my teammates and work hard to win multiple titles.”

The Nigeria international has played for the country at the U17 Women’s World Cup in 2008, at U20 level in 2010, the senior event in 2011 and won the African Women’s Cup of Nations in 2010.

The versatile forward also played an instrumental role in River Angel’s Federation Cup triumph in 2014, scoring a hat-trick in the final against COD United Ladies.