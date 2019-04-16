<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nicolas Pepe became the first Lille player since Eden Hazard to score 19 goals in a single Ligue 1 season after his match-winner against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

In the 51st minute, the Cote d’Ivoire forward made it 2-1 against the 10-man Parisians. The game had started in their favour after Thomas Meunier’s seventh-minute own goal but Juan Bernat leveled four minutes later.

The left-back was then shown a straight red card just before the interval.

Jonathan Bamba, Gabriel and Jose Fonte scored more goals to condemn PSG to a 5-1 defeat, thus, extending their wait for the Ligue 1 trophy.

The last time a Lille player scored 19 goals was during their successful 2011/12 season when Hazard finished with 20 goals.

Pepe’s blistering form this season has seen him linked to a number of top European clubs, and with six league games, he has an excellent chance to surpass the Belgian’s mark.