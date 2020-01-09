<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has expressed delight following Lille’s qualification into the semi-final of the French League Cup on Wednesday.

Osimhen sealed Lille’s passage into the last four after doubling their lead on 58 minutes in the quarter-final against 10-man Amiens.

Luis Araujo had put Lille 1-0 ahead in the 50th minute.

Amiens were reduced to 10 men after Bongani Zungu was shown a straight red card in the 38th minute.

“On to the next round (semi-final) God is the greatest. We move,” Osimhen wrote on his Instagram page.

Osimhen has now scored 14 goals in 25 appearances in all competition this season.

Lille have never won the French League Cup, but have won the French Cup six times.

The closest they came to winning the League Cup was in 2016.

The League Cup, is a knockout cup competition organized by the French football governing body Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP).

The tournament was established in 1993 and, unlike the French Cup, is only open to professional clubs in France which play in the country’s top three football divisions, though only four professional clubs currently play in the Championnat National.

Strasbourg are the current champions, having defeated Guingamp 4–1 on penalties following a 0–0 draw for a fourth title in the 2018–19 competition.

The 2019–20 edition of the League Cup tournament will be its last after the LFP voted to suspend the competition indefinitely to reduce the season schedule.