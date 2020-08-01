



French club, LOSC Lille have issued an official statement to wish former player, Victor Osimhen, the very best of luck after the Nigeria striker completed his move to Napoli.

Napoli signed Osimhen from Lille in a €80million deal after the Italian side fended off competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea to land the Nigerian international.

The 21-year-old was in stellar form for the Ligue 1 side with the forward scoring 13 goals in 27 appearances as Lille finished the 2019-20 season in fourth place.

Lille owner, Gerard Lopez revealed getting ‘multiple offers’ for the Super Eagles ace before manager, Christophe Galtier, confirmed last month that Osimhen will be moving on.





Osimhen only signed for the French Ligue 1 club last year from Sporting Charleroi after impressing on loan at the Belgian First Division A side during the 2018-19 season.

Lille tweeted: “We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to @victorosimhen9 and wish this Super Eagle 🇳🇬 the very best of #LOSC luck in his new adventure with @en_sscnapoli.

“Get ready, #SerieA. Thanks for the memories, @victorosimhen9.” Osimhen himself later on posted on his verified Twitter handle: “Family forever. Mom and dad are proud for sure.”