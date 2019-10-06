<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In-form Victor Osimhen’s seventh league goal of the season wasn’t enough for Lille on Sunday as they missed the chance to go third in Ligue 1 after drawing 2-2 with Nimes.

Nigeria international Osimhen, 20, who also scored in Lille’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Chelsea midweek, struck the hosts’ leveller with 11 minutes remaining after a Renaud Ripart penalty at the end of the first half and Kevin Denkey’s neat 70th-minute finish had cancelled out Loic Remy’s 13th-minute opener.

A win for Lille would have moved them above surprise package Angers following their 4-0 hammering at the hands of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Instead, Christophe Galtier’s side stays in fifth on 15 points from nine matches but could have easily lost against a spirited Nimes side that belied their pre-match league position of 17th.

The lively Romain Philippoteaux, who won the spot-kick that Ripart calmly slotted home, came close to scoring a wonderful individual strike when his finish clipped the outside of the post following an exciting dribble.

Later Rennes host Reims before Lyon looks to put a dreadful recent run behind them when they travel to fierce local rivals Saint Etienne in Clade Puel’s first game in charge of Les Verts on Sunday’s late match.