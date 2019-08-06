<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lille have invested a chunk of the €80 million (£73.6m/$89.5m) they received for Nicolas Pepe by signing Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici from Trabzonspor for €16.5 million (£15.2m/$18.5m).

After securing a huge fee from Arsenal for Pepe last week, the Ligue 1 club are well-equipped to bolster their squad and 22-year-old Yazici has joined on a five-year deal.

Trabzonspor announced on their website that Lille would initially pay €16.5 million for the full international, plus a further €1m after he plays 25 games for the French club. Lille defender Edgar Ie also moves to Trabzonspor as part of the deal.

🇹🇷 Turkish connection 🙌 Coéquipiers en sélection… et désormais au #LOSC 🤝 pic.twitter.com/fm1U6YbA8B — LOSC (@losclive) August 6, 2019

Yazici is a left-footed player who Lille, ahead of a Champions League campaign, believe can contribute a steady flow of goals and attacking threat, having scored four league goals from 30 appearances last season playing as either an attacking midfielder or a right-winger.

Lille director general Marc Ingla called Yazici “a major player, already highly appreciated and well-known in his country despite his young age”.

“He brings great technical qualities, an ability to create chances, a very good quality shot and pass with his remarkable left foot, which will come to enrich our team in the season ahead,” Ingla told Lille’s website.

“We’re confident he will continue to progress in our team, and that he will quickly show his talent in Ligue 1 in the Lille shirt and that he will be able to achieve a strong season.”

Lille have also added strikers Victor Osimhen, Timothy Weah and Virgiliu Postolachi, defensive midfielders Benjamin Andre and Show, defenders Domagoj Bradaric, Tiago Djalo, Reinildo Mandava and Saad Agouzoul as well as goalkeeper Leo Jardim.

The Ligue 1 side have had to cope with a raft of departures, with Rafael Leao joining AC Milan, Thiago Mendes and Youssouf Kone moving to Lyon as well as Anwar El Ghazi joining Aston Villa permanently.

Trabzonspor have shown an interest in signing former Liverpool striker and free agent Daniel Sturridge, and have already signed a frontman from an English side in the form of Caleb Ekuban from Leeds United.