



Lille have signed Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz from Besiktas on a free transfer, one day after selling Victor Osimhen to Napoli, the Ligue 1 club announced on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Yilmaz has spent most of his career in Turkey and is one of a select few to have played for Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Galatasaray.

“The experienced and prolific striker and Turkish football idol has signed a two-season contract with the Lille club,” Lille said in a statement.





Yilmaz has scored 24 goals in 59 international matches for Turkey and netted 13 times in 25 league games for Besiktas last season.

Lille sold Nigerian forward Osimhen to Napoli on Friday for a fee which could rise to 80 million euros ($94.6 million), while former France striker Loic Remy also left the club at the end of his contract.