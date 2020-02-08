<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lille have praised goal scorers Victor Osimhen and Renato Sanches in their 2-0 win at Angers, in Friday night’s Ligue 1 clash.

Osimhen opened scoring for Lille in the 14th minute before Sanches made sure of the points in the 75th minute.

Reacting to the win, Lille Tweeted with a picture of Osimhen and Sanches: “Ladies & Gentlemen: put your hands together for our Friday night goal scorers.”

The goal against Angers took Osimhen’s goal tally in the league to 12 in 23 appearances this season.





Also, Lille made it three straight league wins following Friday night’s victory.

However, Osimhen was replaced by Nico Gaitan 10 minutes from time after sustaining an injury.

But Lille coach Christophe Galtier speaking after the game, does not think the injury is a serious and that Osimhen should be back available soon.

“It was nothing serious. He had to go out because of a muscle injury. We don’t know the extent yet and the length of his unavailability,” Galtier said after the game.

“We will know that tomorrow (today) with the tests.”