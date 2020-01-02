<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lille will not be in a position to ignore big-money offers for Liverpool and Newcastle United target Victor Osimhen in the summer, but they are determined to close the door on selling him this month.

The Ligue 1 outfit signed the forward from Belgian outfit Charleroi last summer to replace Nicolas Pepe and he has been enjoying a terrific first season in France.

The Nigerian has scored 13 goals this season and his displays have led to interest from several sides, with Osimhen now firmly on the radar.

Newcastle are firm fans of Osimhen and have had him watched, but they could face fierce competition from Liverpool, who want to take him to Anfield.

It is unclear whether any clubs will come calling for Osimhen this month, but according to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, Lille have closed the door on selling the Nigeria international now.

The Ligue 1 club are known for selling their best players and bagged €80m when they sold Pepe to Arsenal last summer.

The French outfit though will resist selling the 21-year-old this month, ruling out a departure, but it is claimed the situation will be different in the summer.