Victor Osimhen was stretched off on Friday during Lille’s Ligue Un game against Anger at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Osimhen was hurt in an attempt to score, but the Nigerian clashed with he Angers goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle, who made a brave save to deny the Forward a second goal on the night.

He couldn’t continue from that moment and Lille OSC head coach Christophe Galtier told reporters after the game that his top scorer will be accessed further.

“He (Osimhen) has no broken femur,” Galtier told Canal+ Sport after Friday’s game.

“He had to receive treatment off the pitch and I think he has a muscle injury.





“The length and severity of his injury will be determined after tests are carried out on Saturday.”

Friday’s goal improved Osimhen’s goal tally in the league to 12, bringing his goal contribution to 13 in 23 league appearances.

He is now joint fourth in the goalscorers chart, only bettered by Wissam Ben Yedder, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Senegal’s Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo.

Lille OSC won 2-0, their third consecutive victory in the league and it moves them to fourth in the table, six points behind Marseille, whom they face next weekend.