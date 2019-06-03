<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

French club Lille Metropole have emerged as the favourite to sign Nigeria Victor Osimhen from Belgian outfit Sporting Charleroi.

Osimhen spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Sporting Charleroi from German Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg and recorded 20 goals as well as four assists in 36 games in all competitions.

Charleroi last week Friday activated the €3.5m buyout option in their agreement with Wolfsburg to make the forward their first signing of the summer.

They are expected to demand between €12m and €15m from Lille which will represent significant profit on what they paid Wolfsburg for Osimhen’s services.

Lille are looking to bring in the Nigeria international as replacement for Nicolas Pepe who is set to leave the club this summer.

Italian giants AC Milan and English Premier League side, Southampton have been also shown interest in signing forward.

Osimhen joined Wolfsburg in 2017 following his exploits with Nigeria’s U-17 side at the cadet World Cup in Chile in 2015 where he won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards.

His time with Wolfsburg was blighted by injuries and he made just 14 league appearances for the club.