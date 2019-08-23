<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lille are reportedly eyeing a late move for wantaway Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches.

Sanches made just four Bundesliga starts last term and has already confirmed his desire to leave the club this summer.

According to RMC, Bayern want €30m for the 22-year-old, while Lille value him closer to €20m.

Following the departures of Nicolas Pépé, Rafael Leão and Thiago Mendes, the Ligue 1 outfit have a healthy transfer budget to rebuild their squad.

Niko Kovač insists he wants to keep Sanches but knows that his departure could help fund a move for Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca.

Tiémoué Bakayoko and Mario Lemina are also being considered by Lille before the window closes.