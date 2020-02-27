<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lille president, Gerard Lopez, has hinted that Club might find it difficult to keep Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, beyond next season.

Osimhen has been a revelation since moving to the French side and has scored quit number of goals to help the club maintain their hope of playing in the UEFA champions league next season.

Lopez however admitted that the form of the striker has caught the attentions of the European elite clubs who can offer bigger salary than the French outfit.





“Osimhen will be in Lille next season. Afterwards, there are factors I cannot control, such as the fact that a club comes and offers a salary that is six or eight times more than we can offer.

“But I think it is sometimes better not to take a high salary and wait for the next season.” he told French media.

Meanwhile, reports claims that Clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs are likely to battle it out for the signature of the 21 year old forward in the summer.