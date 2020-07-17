



General Director of Lille, Marc Ingla, has confirmed the imminent departure of their star forward Victor Osimhen to Serie A side Napoli.

The forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Parthenopeans lately following his eye-catching performances in his debut season with the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit.

After his initial fear of racism in Italy, the striker has now made up his mind to team up with Gennaro Gattuso’s men and to ensure the success of the move, he recently changed his agent.

According to L’Equipe, the Nigeria international started negotiations with the Stadio San Paolo outfit on Monday and a deal of about €81 million could be reached soon.

Should the move be successful, the forward would earn seven times more of the money he currently earns at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit.





During the unveiling of Isaac Lihadj, Ingla affirmed Osimhen’s transfer to Napoli has reached the final stage of completion.

“We are in the last stage of discussions. The player has made his choice. It is a regret to see him leave but we must be aware of the strength of the market,” Ingla said.

“We do not hide our economic model. We must not only consider the amount of the transfer but also the salary that is offered to the player.

“We are not a final destination. With us, players thrive. We use their talent but we also build their careers. We are also in this process. It is the life of a club and the market. For him and his family, this can be an exceptional opportunity.”