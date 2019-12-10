<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

OSC Lille coach Christophe Galtier says Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen, will not be sold when the transfer window opens next month.

Barcelona have been reportedly linked with the Super Eagles front-man as a possible replacement for ageing Luis Suarez but Galtier believes the former FIFA U17 top scorer will still be at Stade Pierre Mauroy at the end of the winter transfer window.

“Osimhen will stay at LOSC until the end of the season? Yes I think so,” said Galtier.

“Its certain? In football, nothing is safe,” he concluded.

Osimhen has been in brilliant form for Les Dogues since his summer switch from Wolfsburg, contributing 43% of all Lille goals in the Ligue 1 so far this term from 20 shots he has had on target.

The 20-year old is attracting interest, not just from Barcelona but also Tottenham and Real Madrid.