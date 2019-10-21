<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lille manager Christophe Gatlier has absolved Victor Osimhen of any blame after the forward failed to score for the fifth consecutive away game in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Osimhen has scored seven goals in 10 league games for Lille since his arrival from Belgian club, Sporting Charleroi, this summer.

He also endured a barren outing in Lille’s Champions League 3-0 away defeat at Ajax last month.

All of the Nigeria international’s goals so far were scored at home with the 20-year-old also failing to find the back of the net in Saturday’s 2-1 away defeat to Toulouse.

“We lose as a team and win as a team. Osimhen is part of the team. Collectively, we will have to do better away from home not just Osimhen. It’s for the entire team,” Gatlier told reporters.

Lille will host Spanish club Valencia in a Champions League matchday three encounter on Wednesday.