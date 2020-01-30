<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tariq Lamptey is one of Chelsea’s brightest young stars but he could be set to leave Stamford Bridge in the next 24 hours after enquiries from both Brighton and Lille.

Lamptey has been with the Blues since he was seven-years-old and made his first team debut earlier this season away at Arsenal.

There were hopes in west London that the 19-year-old could become a mainstay in Frank Lampard’s XI over the next few seasons but the Daily Mail are reporting that he could now leave the club before Friday’s deadline.





Lamptey has yet to sign a contract extension with Chelsea and is going into the final six months of his current deal.

That means that he is free to talk to other teams, with Brighton, Lille, Nice and Crystal Palace all thought to be keen.

Although he could leave for nothing in the summer, Chelsea are now willing to listen to offers for the versatile defender and would apparently accept somewhere in the region of €5m.

The Mail say that Lille are leading the chase but face competition from Brighton for his signature.