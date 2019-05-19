<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nicolas Pepe will leave Lille for a “great European team” in the next transfer window, the Ligue 1 side’s coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed.

Pepe has been in outstanding form for Lille this season, scoring 22 league goals from 37 appearances as Galtier’s side secured a second-place finish.

His performances have reportedly drawn interest from a number of high-profile suitors, and Galtier conceded Lille have little choice but to cash in on the 23-year-old.

“Nicolas Pepe will leave. Life’s like that, football’s like that today,” Galtier told Canal+.

“He is a player of the highest level who will have a big decision to make on the choice of his next club.

“There will be a battle between the great European teams. I hope that he will take good amount of time to think about it, do his research.”

Pepe scored twice in Lille’s 5-0 win over his former club Angers on Saturday.

Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United have been credited with an interest, though Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly eager to sign the Ivory Coast international.