Ligue 1 have confirmed that the French top division will be reduced from 20 to 18 clubs as of 2023/34.

At a General Assembly meeting on Thursday it was revealed that 97 per cent of members had agreed to see the league reduce its clubs by two.





President of the LFP, Vincent Labrune, said: “It’s a very good decision which shows the unity of the players in French football. Above all, it makes it possible to create the conditions for an ambitious reform plan for the future.”

Ligue 1 now joins the Bundesliga as going to a 34 game season.