<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Pablo Sarabia has revealed in an interview with ‘So Foot’ that his teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are tired of the transfer rumours that place them every day with teams around the planet.

Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are the stars of news that have seen the pair linked them with the best teams in Europe ahead of next season on a daily basis.





Real Madrid and Barcelona are usually the clubs linked with the PSG stars, 2 players that are apparently tired of these rumours, according to their teammate Pablo Sarabia.

The Spanish player explained it in an interview with ‘So Foot’: “We make jokes about rumours, yes, but relatively… I think even Neymar and Mbappé are tired of all these rumours”.