Ligue 1: Nantes extend unbeaten streak

Moses Simon was in action as 10-man Nantes extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to three games after a hard-fought 2-1 home win against Clermont.

Simon, who was involved from the start was replaced by Congo Democratic Republic midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy in stoppage time.

The 26-year-old has scored once in 11 league appearances for the Canaries this season.

He has also won the club’s Player of the Month award twice in the current campaign.

Andrei Girotto put Nantes ahead in the 38th minute, while Guinea forward Mohamed Bayo equalised for the visitors four minutes after the break.

Ludovic Blas netted the winning goal for the home team a minute after the hour mark.

Nantes will travel to Montpellier for their next league game.