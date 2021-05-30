Despite suffering home loss against 10-man Toulouse, Moses Simon, and his Nantes teammates will play in Ligue 1 next season after escaping relegation.

Nantes lost 1-0 to Toulouse in Sunday’s second-leg promotion play-off but survived the drop on the away goals rule after winning the first-leg 2-1.





After a goalless first half Toulouse broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute through Vakoun Bayo.

With three minutes left Toulouse’s hopes of getting the winning goal were dashed after Nathan N’Goumou was sent off.

Simon who was on from the start was replaced in the 83rd minute.