Moses Simon provided an assist as Nantes defeated Girondis Bordeaux 3-0 in the Atlantic derby at Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau on Saturday afternoon.

Simon set up Randal Muani for Nantes’ third goal 20 minutes from time.

The winger was replaced by Marcus Coco in the 82nd minute.





The 25-year-old has now scored six goals and recorded three assists in 30 league appearances for Nantes this season.

His international teammate Samuel Kalu was not action for Bordeaux in the game due to hip injury.

Nantes remain in 18th position on the table with 37 points from 36 matches.