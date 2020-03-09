<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Victor Osimhen’s Lille were 1-0 better than Olympique Lyon in Sunday’s night Ligue 1 encounter at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Buoyed by their away victory at Nantes, Christophe Galtier’s men subdued the Kids thanks to Loic Remy’s first-half strike.

Left unmarked in Lyon’s goal area, Remy fired past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes after receiving a clever pass from Jonathan Bamba.

In the process, the 33-year-old becomes the player who has scored the most against Lyon in the 21st century with seven goals.

Lille could have gone two goals up in the second half but his effort kissed the woodwork.

The visitors could have snatched a late minute equliser but substitute Bertrand Traore shot over the bar despite making mincemeat of two Lille defenders.

Victor Osimhen was in action for the entire duration of the game while Reinildo Mandava replaced Bamba in the 90th minute.





For Rudi Garcia’s men, on-loan Villarreal forward Karl Ekambi and Maxwel Cornet were on parade from start to finish.

Thanks to this triumph, Lille sit in fourth position with 49 points from 28 games – 19 points below leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

“We will continue our journey, our path,” said Lille coach Christophe Galtier. “It (the last part of the season) is a sprint and every match is going to be a fight.”

Paris Saint-Germain’s game at Strasbourg on Saturday was postponed due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was made after a number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haut-Rhin region, which neighbours the Bas-Rhin region where Strasbourg is located.

It was the first Ligue 1 match to be called off because of the virus, which has infected 1,126 people in France and caused 19 deaths.