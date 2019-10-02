<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nice have sacked Lamine Diaby-Fadiga for stealing teammate Kasper Dolberg wristwatch reportedly worth £62,000.

The 21-year-old Denmark forward moved to Ligue 1 outfit from Ajax in the summer had his watch stolen from the dressing room on 16 September and reported the theft to police after serious investigations, Diaby-Fadiga confessed that he is the possession of the missing watch.

“Nice and Lamine Diaby-Fadiga parted ways on Tuesday,” said a club statement on their official website.

“Following the theft of Kasper Dolberg’s watch from the changing room, and the subsequent admission of the player, the club decided to cancel its contract with the forward with immediate effect.

“Above and beyond all sporting and financial consideration, Nice cannot and will not accept such behavior that betrays the confidence that unites all the club’s employees and all the members of the Rouge et Noir [Red and Black] family.”

Diaby-Fadiga, a product of Nice’s youth academy who has played for France U18s, turned professional in 2017.

Nice, sixth in Ligue 1, play away at third-placed Nantes on Saturday.