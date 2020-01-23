<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





La Liga side Valencia are ‘weighing up a move’ to bring Man City centre-back Nicolas Otamendi back to the Mestalla Stadium, report The Sun.

City had been open to offers for Otamendi in the summer, and his stock has fallen further this season after a series of erratic performances.

As The Sun note, Aymeric Laporte’s return to fitness will likely further restrict Otamendi’s minutes on the pitch. Valencia are therefore said to be contemplating a summer swoop for the player they sold to City five years ago.





City need to sell foreign players in order to free up space in the squad to sign any other ‘non-homegrown‘ stars, and will be open to offers for Otamendi.

The Argentine, who reminded fans on Tuesday night of his capabilities with a solid defensive display in the 1-0 victory away to Sheffield United, is also approaching the final year of his contract.