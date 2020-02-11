<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





La Liga referee Jose Maria Sanchez has been dropped for the upcoming La Liga games this weekend as he was not allocated any game to officiate by the Spanish football federation following his poor officiation between Real Betis and Barcelona on Sunday at the Benito Villamarin.





The game was not rightly officiated, though the match produced five goals but Sanchez’s performance was nothing to write home about.

His officiation angered both teams and each team saw a player sent off before the normal regulation time.

The official lost control of the game at some point sending off Clement Lenglet and Nabil Fekir but not dismissing Sergi Roberto or awarding Lionel Messi a penalty.