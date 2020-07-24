



La Liga president Javier Tebas is threatening to resign from following allegations about his personal involvement with Fuenlabrada.

The report in Cadena Cope explains that Tebas is considering his position on the grounds that his family have been implicated in the allegations of his work.

Tebas asked Segunda club Fuenlabrada for €130k for providing ‘legal advisory services’ in 2018, as reported by El Diario, which he had not declared.

Previously, the league chief had declared that two years earlier his son had entered onto the board of directors at the club – then in Segunda B, and outside La Liga’s jurisdiction.





Tebas was elected to the presidency of La Liga in 2013 and has rarely shied away from controversy during his tenure.

The league chief usually courts controversy and is rarely withdrawn in his comments – he is behind the league’s attempts to play a fixture in the United States and has had a long-running feud with the Spanish FA over that issue and several other matters, including fixture scheduling.

He is also a firm believer that the business models of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are damaging for football generally and also for clubs in Spain’s top flight, leading to a recent war of words with City boss Pep Guardiola following the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to allow the club back into European football.