La Liga has named the referee to be in charge of the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona as they head to the reverse fixture of the tie at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Mateu Lahoz will be in charge of the game and Gonzalez Gonzalez will be in charge of the VAR team during the match to ensure no controversies.





Lahoz was in charge of the El-Clasico in 2014/15 season when Barcelona defeated Real Madrid, he has also managed games between both sides in the Supercopa de Espana final between the two behemoths in 2012, the 2014 Copa del Rey final and the semi-final of the Copa del Rey in 2018/19.