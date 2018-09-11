La Liga’s plans to play Girona’s fixture with champions Barcelona in Miami moved a step closer after the league’s organising body said on Tuesday that they had asked for permission from the Spanish Football Federation to take the game abroad.

“Barcelona, Girona and La Liga have requested the authorisation of the Spanish Football Federation to play Girona against Barcelona.

The match will be played on January 26 , 2019 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 20.45 CET,” said a statement from the league.