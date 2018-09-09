Libya’s coach Adel Amrouche has apologised to Nigerians for the “juju” comments he made about Super Eagles ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations clash in October.

Amrouche stated in his post match interview after his side’s goalless draw away to South Africa in Durban that the Nigerian team bank on “juju” and will prefer to play against them.

He also added that Nigeria can go ahead to host both ties as the Mediterranean Knights have been playing their ‘home’ World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Mali, Egypt and Tunisia over the last five years due to the unrest in the country.

“I apologise to the Nigeria football community for using the words JUJU in the press conference in SA.I used the word in jest,” Amrouche tweeted via his official handle on Sunday.

“I respect Nigerians and their RICH football tradition.I’m a man who likes joking,but I realise I used the word out of context.Please accept my apologies.”

He also told the BBC: “I want to play our next match in a good atmosphere, so it’s important that I make things right, so the fans don’t have any bad feelings,”