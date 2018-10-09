



Adel Amrouche has resigned from his position as the head coach of the Libyan national team ahead of Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo.

Amrouche revealed that he quit his job after going six months without his salary paid, according to Libyan daily, Alwasat.ly.

Amrouche was appointed Omar Al-Maryami’s successor in May.

The daily also revealed that Al-Maryami will lead the Mediterranean Knights out against Nigeria in Uyo. Al-Maryami has already taken charge of the team’s training in Tunisia following the sudden exit of Amrouche.

Libya occupy the top spot in Group E of the AFCON qualifiers with four points from two games following their 5-1 win over Seychelles in June last year and goalless draw recorded away to South Africa.

South Africa are second with the same number of points but with an inferior goal difference while Nigeria are third with three points from two games. Seychelles are fourth in the standings with no point.

Meanwhile, the Libyan Football Federation confirmed to the Nigerian Football Federation on Monday that a 54–man delegation comprising players, technical crew, backroom staff and LFF officials will fly into Ibom International Airport, Uyo aboard a chartered aircraft on Thursday.

Match officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the referee assessor from Mali and the security officer from South Africa, will arrive in Nigeria on Thursday and then fly to Uyo on Friday morning.