<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Liberia FA chief Musa Bility has hailed Amaju Pinnick in the wake of his removal as the 1st vice president of the Confederation of African Football.

Bility said Pinnick is a very good administrator who has maintained for a very good relationship with all the executive members and he described Ahmad Ahmad’s decision not renew the Nigerian FA boss tenure as a big mistake.

“The worst decision ever made by CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad was not to have kept Pinnick as the first vice president. Amaju is a symbol of unity and a rallying point whenever there was any issue amongst members, only God knows what will happen now but Nigerians should be proud of this man who has brought greatness to Nigeria,” he stated.

Bility stressed further that Pinnick is free from the financial investigation going on in CAF and described him as a man of integrity.

“A very thorough forensic audit has to be conducted to cleanse CAF and I can boldly say that Pinnick is a man with integrity and has never been involved in any form of corruption, whether financial or material,” he wrapped up.

At the CAF 41st General Assembly held in Cairo last Thursday, Amaju Pinnick was replaced by Congo’s Constant Omari as the 1st vice president of CAF.