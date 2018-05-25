The Liberian Football Association (LFA) has announced that it is supporting the joint bid of USA, Mexico and Canada over Morocco’s bid to win the hosting rights of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the LFA president, Musa Bility, who is also a CAF executive committee member, the decision was taken after due consultation with the country’s president, George Weah, who is also a former world footballer of the year.

The West African country’s age-long relationship with the North American continent was cited as a major reason behind the decision to break norm of African support.

Bility said “the long-running traditional relationship between Liberia and the United States, the many Liberians living in the US and the impact the World Cup will have on them were key in its endorsement decision.”

Bility further added that “Liberia, a football crazy nation will be bracing to see the World Cup in the United States as thousands of its citizens living in the country will have an opportunity to witness live world cup matches from the giant stadiums in the US.”

Morocco, with their fifth World Cup bid, are hoping to become the second African country after South Africa to host the FIFA Mundial.

The vote for the hosting rights of the expanded 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place on 13 June in the Russian capital, Moscow, with more than 200 of FIFA’s member associations participating in the voting process.