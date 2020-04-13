<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





L’Équipe report that the French football league body, the LFP, are working to restart Ligue 1 action on one of the following two dates, amid the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic: June 3rd or June 17th, after seeing leaked documents relating to said planning.

At the moment, it is the latter scenario that would appear most likely, one which would be activated were UEFA to adopt their preferred plan of allowing domestic action to be completed first, with Europa League and Champions’ League action to occur in August, rather than it being interspersed amongst the final league fixtures of this campaign.





The idea behind the 17th June configuration is that matches will occur every three days, with the season coming to an end on 25th July.

That would leave a week for the relevant play-off matches to take place. The Coupe de la Ligue final would be scheduled for 27th June and the Coupe de France final, between PSG and St Étienne, for 11th July.