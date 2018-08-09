Levante UD may have pulled out of a bid to sign Anderson Esiti after they signed another defensive midfielder.

According to HetNieuwsblad, Levante have signed Nikola Vukcevic for nine million Euros from Sporting Braga.

The La Liga side were prepared to pay three million Euros for Esiti, who joined KAA Gent from Estoril of Portugal two years ago.

He cost 1.5 million Euros.

He had stayed away from a UEFA Europa League clash tonight in Poland as transfer negotiations between the two clubs.