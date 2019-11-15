<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Super Eagles will depart the shores of Nigeria on Saturday for Maseru ahead the AFCON 2021 Qualifiers against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Sunday.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick today (Friday) disclosed this on SportsZone, a radio sports programme on Lagos Talks on Friday.

“We had issues as regards the size of aircraft that was fit enough to land on the airstrip in Maseru,” Pinnick stated.

“The initial aircraft we got from a certain airline operator was big, so we had to get another one. But all of that have now been sorted out.

“However we don’t want to fell victim of the airliner not having a landing permit as the Lesotho Aviation Authority closes its airspace at 7pm, so no flight is allowed to land anything pass the hour.”

Pinnick did also mention that the NFF was also in talks with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on the issue.

Meanwhile the team’s media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, the NFF intends to control the team’s ability to play under a high-altitude with little difficulty.

The team will eventually travel “Quite early tomorrow (Saturday) before the break of day,” the Media officer concluded.