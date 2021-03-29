



The Lesotho National Team have arrived in Lagos ahead of Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier game against Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere.

Upon their arrival in the commercial city of Lagos, a bus took the players and officials to Eko Hotels And Suites.





The Crocodiles who bravely held Sierra Leone to a scoreless draw in Maseru on Saturday but are no longer in the running for a ticket to Cameroon, will have their official training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium later this evening by 5pm.