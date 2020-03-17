<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former England international and Queens Park Rangers Director of Football Les Ferdinand has admitted the club may get an offer for Eberechi Eze which would be difficult to reject following interests from Premier League clubs.

Eze has been impressive in the Championship this season, emerging as one of the best young players outside the top division.

Eze has started all 37 of QPR’s league games this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up eight more.

And speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Ferdinand said: “I think that is out of our hands. We may get an offer we can’t refuse.

“We are trying to build something here but at the same time we know along the way we are going to lose one or two assets and losing those assets will enable us to replenish the squad which because of Financial Fair Play and the way things work in the Championship, for us as a football club that is the only way we can survive and move forward.”





Premier League club Crystal Palace were linked with a £20m move for Eze in January though Ferdinand insisted a deal was never agreed.

He said: “Crystal Palace made an enquiry but we never got to any fee or any negotiations in terms of what it was going to take. They made an enquiry about him and that was it.”

And describing how talented Eze is, Ferdinand said: “If you look at his footballing ability I could put him down as one of the best I have seen in terms of what I have been fortunate to play with in my career.

“When I see some of the things he does on a football and how comfortable he is on a football, I put him up there as one of the best I have seen.

“Whether he fulfils his potential to be one of the best I have worked with time will tell but in terms of his ability with the ball certainly he is one of the best I have seen.”