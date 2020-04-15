<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City winger Leroy Sané is eager to join Bayern Munich as he believes it is his best chance at Champions League glory, his agent has admitted.

It is the first time that his new representatives, the LIAN SPORTS agency, have spoken publicly about the Germany international’s future.

He has been widely expected to join Bayern for some time, although recent reports from Bavaria claim that they are going a little cold on the idea of the move but his agent insists they remain keen, as do others.





“Together with Leroy, we have exchanged ideas with Manchester City about what the next step should look like,” LIAN SPORTS managing director Damir Smoljan told Sport Bild.

“The basic interest of Bayern is no secret but other top clubs across Europe have also already contacted us about Leroy.

“Bayern are the only club in Germany that Leroy can imagine playing for as the next step in his career.

“It is there that he sees the prerequisites for his big goal of winning the Champions League.”

Bayern haven’t lifted Europe’s premier club competition since 2013, although they had won every single game in this year’s edition before football came to a halt.