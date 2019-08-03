<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leroy Sané was part of Manchester City’s travelling squad as the Premier League champions headed down to Wembley for Sunday’s Community Shield.

Sané has been hotly tipped to join Bayern Munich before the Premier League transfer deadline on Thursday, with Sky Germany reporting that the winger has agreed a contract worth €18m-a-year with the Bundesliga champions.

City are reportedly demanding in excess of €100m to sell the 23-year-old and despite the two clubs having not yet agreed a transfer fee, German outlet Bild reported that Sané will not feature against Liverpool on Sunday for fear of injury scuppering the deal.

But the former Schalke man was photographed boarding the train down to London with the rest of his City team-mates on Saturday, suggesting he may play some part in the game after all.

The Manchester Evening News also noted that Danilo – who has been heavily tipped to join Juventus in a swap deal involving João Cancelo – was also not in the travelling party, suggesting that deal could be gathering pace.

Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho did also not travel due to injury. Here is the squad in full …

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Claudio Bravo, Daniel Grimshaw

Defenders: John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleks Zinchenko, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Angelino, Eric Garcia

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero