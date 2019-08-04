<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leroy Sané was forced to hobble off with what appeared to be a knee injury just nine minutes into Sunday’s Community Shield.

Sané was a surprise inclusion in Manchester City’s starting XI at Wembley considering he is reportedly on the verge of joining Bayern Munich.

Reports in Germany on Saturday claimed the winger would play no part in the game at Wembley in case an injury scuppered his switch to the Bundesliga champions.

But early in the match, the 23-year-old went down after being pushed by Trent Alexander-Arnold and landed awkwardly on his right knee.

He had to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus and almost immediately, City took the lead through Raheem Sterling.

What does this mean for his potential move to Bayern? Time will tell.