This Sunday, Inter boss Antonio Conte will come face-to-face with Juventus for the first time since leaving the club in 2014.

A former fan, club captain and then manager, Conte led Juve back to the summit of Italian football by winning three Scudetti in his three seasons at the helm before leaving to coach Italy.

And ahead of the Derby d’Italia, Bianconeri defender Leonardo Bonucci has expressed his admiration for his old boss for the way he steered the club back to greatness in the wake of the Calciopoli scandal.

“What Conte gave me was hunger, the desire to never give in, the mentality that allows you to go beyond pain to reach your objectives,” Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia.

“He drilled that into us from the first day. Conte was perfect for that Juventus: he needed a chance with a big club and we had to get back to being great after Calciopoli. We needed someone like him, who could make us understand what it meant to wear that jersey.

“After three top years together, our paths separated and we continued the growth process elsewhere, but maintained a relationship.”

Inter have so far won all six of their first Serie A fixtures of the season and sit two points ahead of reigning champions Juventus at the top of the table.

“Inter started the season very well, which was indeed easy to foresee after the arrival of Conte,” added Bonucci.

“They’re a great team, they have top players and their system allows everyone to express themselves in the best way.”