Former Everton defender, Leon Osman has described Fulham forward, Ademola Lookman as a player who has the skills and trickery to unlock the door of any team no matter the tightness of their defence.

Osman made this known during Premier League Productions’ Premier League Today on Wednesday morning., where he lauded the impacts of Lookman in ensuring that Fulham escape relegation.

Lookman has netted four goals in 29 league appearances for the Cottagers and there are reports that he could be snapped up by another Premier League club if the team get relegated.





Reacting to this, Osman said: “When he joined Everton he was young and raw, his ability is unquestionable. He has such skill,” Osman said.

“What he has lacked up till this point is consistency, I think you’ve started to see that more and more in his time this season at Fulham – he’s started to get more end product.

“That’s a chance that that club will take. Will they feel they can get more consistency out of him because if they can, then he’s certainly a player that you want in your squad.

“He’s somebody that can unlock the door of the opposition and they are quite hard to find”.