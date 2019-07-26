<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leon Goretzka has revealed his intention to become a “regular starter” at Bayern Munich this season.

Goretzka played over 40 games in all competitions last term but struggled with minor injuries throughout the campaign which halted his progress.

With Corentin Tolisso now back to full fitness following an ACL injury, competition is fierce in Bayern’s midfield, but Goretzka is keen to keep his place in the XI.

“I want to take the next step. I was able to count myself among the regular players for much of last season, and of course I want to build on that,” he told TZ.

“I want to score goals, help the team, and win matches. What I missed last season is also being there in the big games. I always had minor health problems.

“Now, of course, I also want to be fit for the big games, for example against Liverpool, and stand on the pitch. I’m hoping for a bit more luck.

“I’ve already taken on a lot of responsibility on the pitch for the fact that last season was my first at Bayern. I’m trying because it’s part of my game. With the positions in the middle I have a certain responsibility by nature.

“From there I can reach and coach many parts of the team. Basically, every player at FC Bayern is expected to take responsibility. For me, too, this is a point that I would like to improve.”