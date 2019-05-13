<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun will work under new manager at Brighton and Hove Albion next season after the sacked Chris Hughton on Monday.

The Seagulls finished in the 17th position in the Premier League.

They won just three of their last 23 league games and none of their final nine.

Chairman Tony Bloom said that run “put our status at significant risk”.

Hughton, who joined Albion in December 2014, led the club to the Premier League for the first time in 2017, and they finished 15th in their first season back in the top flight.

The 60-year-old, who was contracted until 2021, also took the club to the FA Cup semi-final this season, where they lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

Bloom said: “Our run of three wins from 23 Premier League matches put our status at significant risk. It is with that in mind, and the performances during that period, that I now feel it’s the right time for a change.

“Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season.”

Hughton won 40.93% of his 215 games in charge and was named the Premier League’s manager of the month in March 2018.

He is the seventh Premier League manager to be sacked this season.

Bloom praised Hughton for an “excellent job” in stabilising the club, achieving promotion and retaining their Premier League status.

“Chris will always be very fondly remembered by Albion staff and fans as one of our club’s finest and most respected managers,” he added.

It is the third time the former Republic of Ireland defender has been sacked – he was dismissed by Newcastle in 2010 and Norwich in 2014.

Brighton achieved Premier League safety with one game remaining when Cardiff, who finished two points behind them in 18th, were relegated on 4 May.

The Seagulls lost 4-1 at home to Manchester City on Sunday, as Pep Guardiola’s side retained the Premier League title.