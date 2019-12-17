<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has urged Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun to leave Brighton and Hove Albion when the January transfer window due to lack of playing time.

Balogun was again absent from Brighton’s squad that drew 1-1 away to Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park in Monday’s Premier League game.

Since the beginning of this season, Balogun is yet to play in the Premier League, with his only appearance coming in the League Cup in August.

“I think it’s time for him to leave Brighton and go to a club where he will be playing regularly,” Udeze said.

“The good thing is that the January transfer window is not too far again, so it will be an opportunity for him to switch because as it is now I’m really getting worried for him at Brighton.”

Udeze who represented Nigeria at two Africa Cup of Nations in 2002 and 2004 and the 2002 FIFA World Cup added: “At the age he is now he should be in a team where he should be playing.”

In May 2018, Balogun signed a two-year deal with Brighton and made his competitive debut, coming on as an early substitute against Manchester United.

Balogun scored his first goal for the Albion to make it 2–0 against bitter rivals Crystal Palace at The Amex where he scored in 25 seconds after being subbed on.