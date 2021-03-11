



Leon Balogun is looking forward to signing a contract extension at Rangers even as he targets more silverware with the club.

The Gers have already claimed the Scottish League title, but are also aiming to add the Europa League to their collection.

Balogun insists it would be shameful if Steven Gerrard’s title-winning heroes stopped their silverware search now.

“It would be wrong if we just thought, ‘OK, now we’ve won the league, let’s sit back and relax,” the Nigeria international told SunSport.

“That would be shameful and also disrespectful to the badge. This club stands for success and we’ve been able to dust that badge off a little bit with this title victory.

“Obviously the league has always been the main target, but there are still cups to play for.

“Last season the team managed to reach this same stage of the Europa League, so now the next challenge is to advance one step further.

“I’m pretty sure, going by how the staff are speaking and the team is set up, everybody will see this as the beginning of a good run. It’s about saying, ‘Let’s see about bringing as much glory to the club as we can’.”

Gers face Slavia Prague Thursday in first leg of their last-16 Euro clash.

Balogun said: “It’s about making our targets a reality. That feeling at the weekend is something we want to replicate.

“It’s nice to say we have won the league and that it the biggest thing. But it would be shameful just to settle for that.





“Listen, if that’s what we end up with at the end of the day then that’s another thing. We need to make sure we give our all in the remaining games.

“I’m talking about clean sheets, goals conceded, loads of things to make sure we keep on pushing and work harder.

“We could make the title that much sweeter by being more successful.

“There is no point in saying we’ve done the big thing and forgetting about the two other trophies. That should never be the mentality.

“But I don’t think anyone at the club is thinking like that.”

Balogun admits Gers’ title celebrations will stay with him forever.

He said: “We were all together in the canteen at the training ground. It was very, very thrilling.

“I think some players exposed the fact that they suffer from nerves more than they usually do, going by the reactions to the Celtic chances. But when the final whistle blew it was amazing.

“We all hugged and jumped around, put the music on and sang the songs. It will stay with me forever.

“I have been in some good dressing rooms, but this one is the best.

“It would be nice one day, like you see in the movies, if we could have a reunion in the future.

“We could be the Rangers Class of 2021, or School of 55, and meet up in five or ten years.

“We could go through the memories and with this group I can actually see that happening.”

And Balogun hopes to sign a contract extension.

He added: “I am pretty confident there will be something to talk about soon. I see no reason why I won’t be here.”