Leon Balogun admits his return to the Super Eagles after a lengthy spell with game time was unexpected.

Since his last game for Nigeria, in the quarter-final of the 2019 AFCON against South Africa, Balogun played only 135 minutes in seven months.

In January Brighton loaned the Nigerian to Wigan Athletics in the Championship and he has since returned to getting game time.

Balogun has played five consecutive games or more for the first times since December of 2018, putting in very impressive performances including in the 1-0 win over Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

He revealed to brila.net that the Super Eagles gaffer had assured him a recall to the team as soon as he was back “to my self”.

“I kept in touch with Coach Gernot Rohr all the time,” said Balogun.

“He assured me that as soon I get back to playing and he can see that am in form and like back to my old self then, I should expect him to call at one point or another.”





“Maybe I didn’t expect it to come that fast, but it makes me even happier and shows they did not forget about me and that they still value me.”

Balogun was one of 24 players invited by Rohr for the 2021 AFCON qualifying tie against Sierra Leone and hopes to help the team continue its winning run.

“Am just happy to be back with the team; come back home to Nigeria because it has been some time,” said the Defender.

“I will embrace it definitely and hopefully I can also have an impact on those two matches in what way ever, we will see that is to be found out.”

Nigeria tops group L with maximum points from two games after victory over Benin Republic (2-1) and Lesotho (2-4).

On March 23, Super Eagles are scheduled to face the Leone Stars in the first-leg of their double header in Asaba, the reverse fixture will hold on March 31 in Freetown.